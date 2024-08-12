New on shelves: 4 fresh books to read this week

From a powerful book of graphic essays by Marjane Satrapi to a book set in the Assam insurgency, new titles to consider

Team Lounge
Published12 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Front covers of the books.

The Rainbow Runners, by Dhrubajyoti Borah

Sriman, the protagonist of The Rainbow Runners, is a young man growing up in insurgency-hit Assam. One day, sheer bad luck turns his life upside down, forcing him to flee his homeland and seek refuge in the Himalaya, where he learns to look at the world and himself in a new way. An adventure with multiple political strands woven in, this book has been translated by the author from the original Assamese. Published by Niyogi Books, 424 pages, Rs. 695

Riots and After in Mumbai, by Meena Menon

Reissued with new forewords by Christophe Jaffrelot and Moosa Qureshi, this is a study of communal riots in Bombay from 1893 to December 1992, when violence broke out in the city following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. The book, first published in 2012, combines scholarly fact-finding with interviews of survivors of the two months of rioting which shattered the cosmopolitan image of Mumbai. The writing continues to speak to the festering tensions of our time. Published by Yoda Press, 318 pages, Rs. 699

Our Bones in Your Throat, by Megha Rao

Megha Rao’s campus novel captures the ups and downs of college life—friendships, betrayals, anxieties, allegiances and heartbreaks—but there is a twist. On the premises of St Margaret’s, which is set in a forest on the outskirts of Mumbai, resides a water spirit that threatens to wreak havoc that no one can imagine. Best friends Esai and Scheherazade are obsessed with finding out the truth. Published by Simon & Schuster India, 288 pages, Rs. 699

Woman, Life, Freedom, by Marjane Satrapi

Marjane Satrapi’s new book is a collection of powerful graphic essays in collaboration with over 20 artists, activists, journalists and writers. The anthology focuses on the current political crisis in Iran, especially the precarious status of women in the country. Contributing artists include Joann Sfar, Coco, Mana Neyastani, Catel, Pascal Rabate, Patricia Bolanos, Paco Roca and Bahareh Akrami. Published by Penguin Random House India, 272 pages, Rs. 2,899

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 04:00 PM IST
