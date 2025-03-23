The irony is deepened by Sophia’s periodic self-doubt, which could, just as well, be taken as the writer’s criticism of her own craft. “On most days, I was the cliche of a failed artist," Sophia says of herself. “I feel like a complete sham," is another typical sentiment. At film school, she feels like “a nervous debutante against whom the odds are stacked—perhaps due to the colour of my skin, or just my lack of talent." It’s hard enough to shore up much sympathy for a character traipsing around Dubai, Beirut, Prague and Indian megacities, desperate to belong to the charmed circle of the elite—but it’s pure agony to have to pretend to understand her loathing of the same people, or listen to her complaints about having been dealt a bad hand by life.