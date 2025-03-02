‘The Comeback’ by Annie Zaidi: Art and friendship, tainted by some ugly business
SummaryAnnie Zaidi's compulsively readable short novel ‘The Comeback’ forces us to take a good long look at our dormant friendships
For a novel so steeped in old-school ideas about art and friendship, Annie Zaidi’s The Comeback is quite sharp when it comes to depicting a decidedly contemporary phenomenon—the passive-aggressive Instagram spiral. When you really, really want one particular person to listen these days, you scream your lungs out in front of millions. I have done it myself and, to paraphrase poet Allen Ginsberg, I have seen the best minds of my generation naked and hysterical in their worship of the online blood-God.