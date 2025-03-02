‘The Comeback’ by Annie Zaidi: Art and friendship, tainted by some ugly business

The Comeback begins with the event that tears John K and Asghar asunder—flush from the success of his first major film, John participates in an ill-advised “tell-all" interview with a journalist. During the interview, he blurts out that in college, he helped Asghar cheat on an economics exam. After the story is published, Asghar loses his bank job and returns to his native Baansa (in Uttar Pradesh) to resurrect his old theatre troupe, which in turn puts his marriage under serious pressure. As John K—who is really Jaun Kazim underneath the freshly acquired Bollywood bluster—realises the scale and implications of his blunder, he looks back at his life and thinks, who else might I have wronged along the way?