A new book on Indian earthquakes holds important lessons for our future
SummaryA new book on the history of Indian earthquakes by two seismologists gives us a fascinating glimpse into grand planetary processes that shape our lives
Back in July 2020, with the world in the grips of the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, denizens of New Delhi were struck by a new fear—earthquakes. Between May and July, the National Capital Region experienced a number of mild earthquakes. But given the deathly stillness of a lockdown, and the fact that everyone was cooped up in their homes, even these mild tremblors caused a degree of panic. A deadly virus outside, and an earthquake inside, where does one run to for safety?
Partly in response to this, I wrote a long story for Lounge in July 2020 on the probability of a massive earthquake striking north India, especially the deadliest kind—a Himalayan earthquake. For the story I spoke with seismologist and earth scientist, C.P. Rajendran, who, along with his partner Kusala, also a seismologist, are two of the foremost authorities on earthquakes in the country.