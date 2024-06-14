A new book on Indian earthquakes holds important lessons for our future

While it is as yet impossible to predict when an earthquake is going to strike, it is possible to gain a probabilistic estimate of regions where a large earthquake is due—by studying the nature of faults running underneath in the Earth’s surface, allied with a knowledge of the history of earthquakes in that region. While explaining how tension builds up in a fault over a long time, and how that tension is inevitably bound to be released in the form of an earthquake, Rajendran used a memorable metaphor, that of banking. “It’s like you are putting money into your savings account and never taking it out. So, it gets accumulated," he said. Someday, you will have to withdraw it.