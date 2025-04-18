Book review: ‘Heart Lamp’ asks in whom women can really put their faith
SummaryShortlisted for the International Booker Prize 2025, Banu Mushtaq’s collection of short stories is full of dark humour and unpredictable pain
What is a wife to her husband? How should she describe him? Maybe he is her “home person"; but he is the one who leaves every day, while she stays at home. Is he her “yajamana" then, her owner, and she a servant with a degree?
Banu Mushtaq’s short story collection Heart Lamp opens with this scorching exercise in definitions. Zeenat, a recently married woman, tries to find the right word to describe her new life with a man in a town where she has no friends. When the newlyweds are invited to the home of an older couple, Zeenat finds a companion in the woman of the house, Shaista. They drink tea and lament the struggle to educate daughters in a culture that reserves its money for sons.