Book review: ‘Heart Lamp’ asks in whom women can really put their faith

The frames of Mushtaq’s stories might be small (they are usually focused on a single family), but they burst at the seams with action. Fresh characters arrive seemingly from nowhere, names pile up quickly, dialogues are abandoned midway, and friendships form in the span of half a paragraph. The many turns in plot come suddenly, too, as women die with little warning and the most patriarchal of men soften for a fleeting moment. If the arcs of Mushtaq’s stories are unpredictable, then it is because she wants to foreground the immensity and intricacy of women’s anguish in a violent world of men. “You lie there like a corpse," a husband tells his wife in more than one story, as Mushtaq reminds us that even in the face of their little freedoms, women are reduced to their sexual function.