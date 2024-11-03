Lounge
An new anthology captures the grit and resilience of ordinary Iranians
Summary‘Persepolis’ author Marjane Satrapi’s new project, ‘Woman Life Freedom’, offers a ring-side view into state atrocities in Iran but resonates far and wide
In an essay titled, A Persian Tale of Good and Evil, which opens the anthology Woman Life Freedom, graphic artist Marjane Satrapi and scholar Abbas Milani invoke writer James Joyce’s famous saying: “History is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake."
