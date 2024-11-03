With its mix of history and current affairs, Woman Life Freedom gives a no-holds-barred view into Iran, which few scholarly volumes can hope to evoke. It tells a story that is unfolding, with different degrees of intensity, in different parts of the world, one that needs to be captured as much with words as in images. Life in the 21st-century, as humanity has inherited it, is yet to recover from waking nightmares. Woman Life Freedom memorialises the broken images of these disturbing dreams.