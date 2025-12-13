Sameer Hamdani's ‘City of Kashmir’: How Srinagar lost its cosmopolitan identity

The imprints of the past are scattered through the city. The ruins of a Buddhist monastery in Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar, discovered by archaeologist R.C. Kak in 1923, date from the 1st to the 6th century CE. It is believed that the 4th Mahayana Buddhist council was held here. The Persian influence is reflected in the crafts, language and architecture of Kashmir. (At a Kashmiri-Punjabi-Iranian wedding in Delhi a few years ago, a US-based Iranian guest remarked that I had a “Persian surname"; her cousin had the same second name. The bride’s Kashmiri side of the family found some rituals similar to the groom’s Persian ones—like the use of a mirror for the groom to see the bride’s face.) In Srinagar, the Mughals built their famed gardens: Shalimar Bagh by emperor Jehangir; Nishat Bagh by his brother-in-law Asif Khan, among others.