Ta-Nehisi Coates's ‘The Message’: Educating Americans about the reality of Israel
SummaryAs Donald Trump returns to the White House, Ta-Nehisi Coates’s new book. ‘The Message’, offers an urgent and anguished message for the US
A decade ago, in June 2014, The Atlantic published The Case for Reparations, Ta-Nehisi Coates’s much-lauded essay about housing and financial discrimination against African Americans. During an event organised by the magazine at a Washington DC synagogue afterwards, a woman in the audience asked Coates a question about the essay: he had mentioned reparations paid by Germany to Israel after the Holocaust as a potential model for America, but what about the Palestinians whose oppression at the hands of Israel was ongoing (and moreover, aided and abetted by the US)? This encounter was the starting point of Coates’s latest book of essays, The Message. In a recent interview to the New York Magazine, the author admitted that the question about Palestine had bothered him and he “should have done better".