Take this passage where Coates is describing being stopped at a checkpoint for no reason by an Israeli soldier. A frustrating interrogation ensues, where the author is asked about his faith: “If this had happened in America, I would have told you that the soldier who stopped me was Black, and I guess he was here too. In fact, there were ‘Black’ soldiers everywhere lording their power over the Palestinians, many of whom would, in America, have been seen as ‘white’. Again I felt the mental lens curving against the light and was reminded of something I have long known, something I’ve written and spoken about, but still was stunned to see here in such stark detail: that race is a species of power and nothing else. And I knew here, in this moment, how I would have fallen in the hierarchy of power if I had told that Black soldier that I was a Muslim."