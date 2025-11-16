Instead, once a month, she rents the local auditorium for an hour on a Saturday evening to read passages she has selected from books by writers from around the world that speak to a common theme. For the remaining days of the month, she spends her time with Sudipt ensconced in his library, researching and curating the narrative she wants to present to her audience, her frame of reference transcending geographies, languages and histories. At no point does Vajpeyi imply anything other than a platonic connection between the two, but the rest of the town, and their respective families, are suspicious of Sudipt and Vandana’s friendship.