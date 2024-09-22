Nothing trivial, nothing insincere about ‘Stone Yard Devotional’
SummaryCharlotte Wood’s Booker-shortlisted novel ‘Stone Yard Devotional’ is unique in its spare, unadorned tone, avoidance of melodrama and a discursive style
In an interview published on the Booker Prize website, Australian writer Charlotte Wood offers a key insight to unlocking her unusual and absorbing novel, Stone Yard Devotional, shortlisted for the 2024 prize earlier this week. “I wanted nothing trivial, nothing insincere in this book," she says, taking a cue from the American master, Saul Bellow. Her aim was to “master stillness in the midst of chaos", and that’s what she achieves beautifully by taking the reader into the mind of her unnamed protagonist, a woman who gives up her life in Sydney to retreat to a remote abbey in New South Wales.