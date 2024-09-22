Nothing trivial, nothing insincere about ‘Stone Yard Devotional’

In an interview published on the Booker Prize website, Australian writer Charlotte Wood offers a key insight to unlocking her unusual and absorbing novel, Stone Yard Devotional , shortlisted for the 2024 prize earlier this week. “I wanted nothing trivial, nothing insincere in this book," she says, taking a cue from the American master, Saul Bellow. Her aim was to “master stillness in the midst of chaos", and that’s what she achieves beautifully by taking the reader into the mind of her unnamed protagonist, a woman who gives up her life in Sydney to retreat to a remote abbey in New South Wales.

The blurb attributes this decision to “burnout", but there is more to it than can be pathologised. Certainly, it’s far from a fad that can be romanticised on social media. “You do not announce on Facebook that you, an atheist, are leaving your job and your home and your husband to join a cloistered religious community," she admits wryly. Rather, her departure from the mainstream is triggered by a malaise that’s peculiar to life in the Anthropocene Age.

As a conservationist who strove to protect endangered species, the narrator feels it more than others. “Every minuscule action after waking means slurping up resources, expelling waste, destroying habitat, causing ruptures of some other kind," she explains in the book. “Whereas staying still, suspended in time like these women, does the opposite. (The sisters) are doing no harm."

As it turns out, her faith in the benign impact of the community is misplaced. Her life at the abbey is rocked by malevolent forces: the covid-19 pandemic, a different kind of plague of Biblical proportions involving an explosion of the mouse population, and the arrival of Sister Helen Parry, once a much-reviled classmate, now a climate activist.

Even as the narrator, unreliable as she may seem at times, seeks to convey the stillness of her life with the nuns, the tempest raging inside her keeps us hooked. Outwardly, she goes about her days, collecting eggs, exterminating mice, cooking meals for the community and attending the daily prayers. Yet nothing escapes her attention. A furtive glance, a curious exchange, an unexpected half-smile: stolen moments like these return her to the past, to her conflicted love for her mother, and the slow accumulation of despair that had her leave her life, marriage and career.

View Full Image Stone Yard Devotional: By Charlotte Wood, Hachette, 304 pages, ₹ 799.

In the end, this daily practice of paying attention, to her outward and inner lives, becomes a form of therapy for the narrator. “We have to try to cure our faults by attention and not by will...," she reminds herself of the theologian Simone Weil’s words. “Attention taken to its highest degree, is the same thing as prayer. It presupposes faith and love." Without ever joining the order, the narrator experiences the power of prayer in its secular glory—through the healing force of attention and awareness. Not many can arrive at such self-knowledge through the path followed by her. In fact, her withdrawal from the centre to the peripheries—her refusal to “keep at it" like her peers—is seen as a form of betrayal by her friends, even as a “contagion".

It is in the quietly domineering figure of Sister Helen Parry that the narrator witnesses the transformational force of the life she has dared to choose. A downtrodden and bullied girl with a mentally ill and violent mother at school, Sister Helen Parry arrives at the abbey like a mythical visitation, bearing the bones of Sister Jenny, who was murdered on duty in Bangkok many years earlier. Although she extends her stay due to the lockdown, she refuses to integrate with the rhythm of the abbey. Most of her time is spent at her cabin, with her phone and laptop, which the other residents abjure.

Stone Yard Devotional is unique in its spare, unadorned tone, avoidance of melodrama and a discursive style. It isn’t an exposition of the troubles addressed by heavy-handed political, social and climate fiction flooding the market every week. Nothing much happens in this novel, and yet it’s hard to put it down. That’s the true mark of Wood’s genius.

Somak Ghoshal is a writer based in Delhi.