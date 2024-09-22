In the end, this daily practice of paying attention, to her outward and inner lives, becomes a form of therapy for the narrator. “We have to try to cure our faults by attention and not by will...," she reminds herself of the theologian Simone Weil’s words. “Attention taken to its highest degree, is the same thing as prayer. It presupposes faith and love." Without ever joining the order, the narrator experiences the power of prayer in its secular glory—through the healing force of attention and awareness. Not many can arrive at such self-knowledge through the path followed by her. In fact, her withdrawal from the centre to the peripheries—her refusal to “keep at it" like her peers—is seen as a form of betrayal by her friends, even as a “contagion".