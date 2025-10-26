Books about fun and life lessons in the lunch box

A book I have enjoyed immensely is Biji’s in the Kitchen (Hook Book, Duckbill), which goes against the stereotype that all grandmas have to be great cooks. Why not free them from this baggage? Biji is a terrible cook who makes lauki halwas that make your teeth stick together, but that does not stop her from sharing her love of food with her granddaughter. Together, they vroom their way to the market on a bike to share pakoras from the best shop. For many of us, food and cooking carry deeply gendered connotations—they confine and isolate women to certain roles within the household. It was only while living alone during my first job that I learnt to look beyond these gender norms, surrendering myself to the love for cooking. Nothing unites the mind, body and soul like whipping up a hearty meal—why not share this unfettered joy with the kids too?