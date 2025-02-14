Book review: A walk on the wild side with Amitav Ghosh

What this book achieves is a kind of bizarre ventriloquism. I imagined myself not reading Ghosh, but being assailed by the sounds of someone riding a rickety bicycle in a baniyan on the street, shouting that he had several old articles that needed to be recycled in his tattered sack. Fans of Ghosh’s deft comic touch In an Antique Land (1992) and superbly observed non-fiction in his elegant collection published two decades ago, Dancing in Cambodia, will likely be baffled and disappointed. Having misplaced my copy of Ghosh’s Dancing in Cambodia, I ordered it again as an antidote to ploughing through the high-minded email correspondence about subaltern resistance and imperial ideologies between Ghosh and author Dipesh Chakrabarty over a nine-day period in December 2000. I often wondered if Wild Fictions was edited using an early generation, Make in India AI model. Cloying, repetitive pleasantries in a series of letters to an academic, for instance, could otherwise have been excised by humane intervention: “The questions that we’ve been addressing are part of a common struggle—and I am proud to be able to share that struggle with you. This has been a wonderful and immensely rewarding correspondence," Ghosh wrote.