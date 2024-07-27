How to talk to a child when a parent is sick

Last week, in the face of a medical emergency, I spent Friday afternoon drowning in paperwork. It was hard to fathom what was more agonising—the pain from the physical condition or the documentation needed for hospital admission. As I sifted through a stack of forms, I looked up to find my daughter staring at me anxiously. She seemed to be struggling with a lot of questions—what was an abscess, were there side effects of anaesthesia, why did I need to be operated upon at all, and most importantly, when would I be back home? I tried simplifying medical jargon and failed miserably. The best I could do in that limited time was give her a hug to soothe away some of the fears.

Any kind of medical emergency, major or minor, is scary. The experience often feels like a roller-coaster ride—racing through doctor appointments, admission formalities, getting things organised at home before going away, and trying to mentally process the details. This is also a deeply anxious time for the youngest members of the family. Children of all ages, from toddlers to adolescents, who look to their family members for stability, feel distressed when a loved one needs to be admitted to hospital. It might augur well to take a breather and sit with the kids to allay their concerns. And now there are books and films that can help make the conversation easier.

For instance, there is a 2018-article, 10 Great Children’s Books for Talking About Surgery, Sickness and Feelings, on the website of University of Michigan, which continues to be pertinent. “Oftentimes, we’ll find that parents don’t know what to say to their child about surgery, for instance, so they don’t tell them anything. Books can help kids prepare for what to expect at their level," it quotes Andrea Rentz, a certified child life specialist, who looks for accurate information, a suitable balance of words and images, and an age-appropriate yet honest approach to the subject matter in such titles.

Also read: This summer, let kids take charge of the holiday