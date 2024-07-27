How to talk to a child when a parent is sick

A lot of the books, which focus on such challenging experiences, have been written by mental health experts, medical practitioners or by those who have engaged with children’s life experiences for a long time. Take, for instance, When Pete’s Dad got Sick, which has been authored by Kathleen Long Bostrom and contains suggestions for parents and children by R. Scott Stehouwer, a clinical psychologist based in Michigan, US. Part of the Helping Kids Heal series from Zonderkidz, and meant for 4- to 7-year olds, it looks at how Pete deals with feelings of hurt and anger. He is unable to understand the unfairness of the situation when his father, who used to play with him, can hardly walk now. The book also helps families accept the ever-shifting nature of parenting and about ways to adapt to tough circumstances. Then there are books that help kids understand specific conditions: for example, Ravyn’s Doll: How to Explain Fibromyalgia to Your Child, Simi Stands Tall about dealing with a parent ailing with cancer, and more.