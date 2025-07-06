Why writer Yashpal’s feminism provokes thought 50 years on

My favourite essay in the collection, however, is Punjabi Refugee Women in Urban Spaces in ‘Jhootha Sach’ by Ritu Madan, because it looks at the bigger picture presented by Yashpal’s portrayals of Punjabi female refugees in 1950s Delhi. We see how they are viewed with suspicion initially. Many of them are unfamiliar with the gendered social mores of Delhi, especially in terms of what to wear at which place, which lanes are to be avoided after dark, et cetera. But once a section of educated, driven refugees manage to place themselves in “respectable", often English-speaking jobs, their “foreign" bodies (alluring and a-threat-to-the-social-fabric in equal measure) acquire the blunting, assimilatory edge of the white collar. These women, then, have a hand in shaping the very foundation of Delhi’s modernity, a modernity that gives them a place in society, but under strictly demarcated terms.