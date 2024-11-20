Lounge
You don't need a perfect morning routine
Somak Ghoshal 1 min read 20 Nov 2024, 12:06 PM IST
SummaryWriter Oliver Burkeman talks about his new book, how to strive for a good life without achieving full control, and why we must celebrate imperfectionism
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Journalist and writer Oliver Burkeman is a few minutes late for our video call—and it seems entirely fitting. If there’s one thing that his books and articles give us, it is the permission to make blunders, big or small, because no life can ever be lived free of errors and lapses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less