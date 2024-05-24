Books kids can curl up with all summer

Rajiv Eipe and C.G. Salamander continue to create vibrant worlds in the series, Maithili and the Minotaur, about a young girl who lives on the outskirts of magical wilderness and befriends monsters. In the latest and third graphic novel in the series, Dolls of Despair, Maithili has ominous visions of a boy who needs saving from a creature which had also taken her mother away. It takes readers to a cave of a thousand eyes and a black darkness, which resides not outside but within the hearts of Maithili, the Minotaur and their friends. (Puffin India, ₹399)