The art of outreach Amidst the buzz about the many philanthropy-sponsored cultural spaces in Bengaluru, the beautiful National Gallery of Modern Art is often overlooked. It has always hosted great shows but over the past year, its “outreach events”—free walkthroughs and eclectic workshops on linocut printmaking, kasakinda rasa, chittara, music—indicate the hand of a curator-director committed to drawing people in. Last month, my friend Rachna and I signed up for an ink-drawing workshop by Rizwan Mohammed that was part of the Nandalal Bose “Haripura Panels” exhibition. Rachna has really taken to ink and has been sending me photos of sketches done during her travels (see photo). My riyaz hasn’t been as successful but the workshops have taught me the joy of sitting quietly and observing deeply to understand light, depth and perspective. —Shalini Umachandran

Plum traditions Tis the season for Christmas traditions like wearing ugly Christmas sweaters and nom- nomming on plum cakes. I seem to have started a simple tradition of my own over the past three years: ordering a boozy plum cake from L’inoui, a chocolaterie in Bengaluru run by Anusha Chowdaiah. The recipe Chowdaiah uses is her own and so the cake is made from almond flour and is as rich as it can get with its mix of berries, raisins, figs, prunes and apricots along with nuts and spices soaked in wine and rum. For the amount of dry fruit it has, you’d think the cake would be cloyingly sweet, but surprisingly, it isn’t. That and a subtle caramel taste make it my favourite accompaniment to coffee at this time of the year. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Pillow music On a recent morning, I saw a pair of pinjar resting against the shutter of a shop, soaking up the mellow winter sun. Those who have never seen one, would perhaps mistake it for a stringed musical instrument. The distinct twang-twang sound of cotton being fluffed on this bowstring-like device with a wooden mallet flooded my memory. Today, when memory foam promises sound sleep, it's rare to find a mattress fluffer going around colonies, pulling on his taut string to make the signature sound, looking for patrons wanting to revive their old pillows and mattresses. Our world has changed, but once in a while, if we slow down, we can still catch a glimpse of the past. —Nipa Charagi

Snack attack Every Christmas, I look forward to kulkuls, the deep-fried, crunchy sweets shaped into small curls with grooves on the surface. They are an essential part of the Goan Christmas platter, kuswar, and I can have them by fistful with cups of chai. In Mumbai, there is an annual tradition of distributing kuswar among family and friends, and it serves well to be in the good books of a Goan Christian. Years ago, my husband brought home kulkuls made by his then colleague, Jeniffer DCosta (9594082486), and I’ve been ordering them since. They tasted a bit like pancakes. She is a home chef too who makes Goan festive delicacies like marzipan, milk cream, bolinhas (coconut semolina cookies), walnut chocolates, guava cheese and boozy rum and brandy cakes. On special request, she prepares kulkuls any time of the year.