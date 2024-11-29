What to watch this week: ‘Boy Kills World’, ‘Witches’ and more

Bill Skarsgård goes on a killing spree, a reappraisal of witches in popular culture, and other titles to watch

Boy Kills World Years after his family is killed and he's rendered deaf-mute, a young man embarks on a bloody quest for revenge. This 2024 action film by Moritz Mohr stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular Boy. Also featuring action movie legend Yayan Ruhian. (Lionsgate Play)

A still from 'Witches'.

Witches Elizabeth Sankey examines the links between postpartum mental health and depictions of women in films as witches in this documentary. With the help of films, she draws a line from the branding of certain women as evil to its real-life consequences. (MUBI)

A still from 'The Only Girl in the Orchestra'.

The Only Girl in the Orchestra This documentary short is about Orin O'Brien, a trailblazing double bassist who became the New York Philarmonic's first female player among a 104-member orchestra. She was hired in 1966 by Leonard Bernstein, one of the first American-born conductors to receive international acclaim. Recently retired at 87, O'Brien looks back at her trailblazing career in this film. While she never wanted to be in the spotlight, it was inevitable given her story. Directed by Molly O'Brien, Orin's niece. (Netflix)

Gabriel Leone plays Ayrton Senna in 'Senna'.

Senna The miniseries is a look at the life and racing career of Ayrton Senna, one of the most revered Formula One drivers ever. Gabriel Leone plays Ayrton Senna; the showrunner is Vicente Amorim, who co-directs with Júlia Rezende. (Netflix)

A still from 'When the Phone Rings'.

When the Phone Rings Presidential spokesperson Paik Sa-Eon (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Hong Hee-Joo (Chae Soo-bin), who is mute and works as a sign language interpreter, have been married for three years. It's a contract marriage, and she cannot initiate divorce. But the tables are turned when she's kidnapped. (Netflix)

A still from 'Our Little Secret'.