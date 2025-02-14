What to watch this week: ‘Bridget Jones’, ‘Chhaava’ and more

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy In the fourth instalment in this comedy series, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is a single mom and a widow who re-enters the dating pool. There’s interest from a younger man (Leo Woodall) and a teacher at her children’s school (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Hugh Grant also reprises his role as former lover Daniel. (In theatres)

A still from ’Chhaava’.

Chhaava This Hindi historical epic is based on the life of Sambhajiraje Shivajiraje Bhonsle, son of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha kingdom. It focuses on his rise to power and his military campaigns, especially against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji and Akshaye Khanna Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, as well as Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film score and soundtrack album composed by A. R. Rahman. Directed by Laxman Utekar, based on the historical novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. (In theatres)

A still from ’Captain America: Brave New World’.

Captain America: Brave New World Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), formerly the Falcon, takes over the mantle of Captain America and tries to uncover a global conspiracy. His boss, the newly elected US president, is Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), who now transforms into Red Hulk. It’s not the most promising material, but an MCU-starved audience might take a chance. (In theatres)

A still from ’Melo Movie’.

Melo Movie In this South Korean romantic comedy series, an aspiring filmmaker and a film critic reconnect and become closer. Starring Choi Woo-shik (Parasite, Train to Busan) and Park Bo-young (Oh My Ghost). Directed by Oh Chung-hwan. (Netflix)

A still from ’The White Lotus’.

The White Lotus The acidly funny American series about a chain of luxury resorts returns for a third outing. The eight-episode season, created by Mike White, unfolds in Thailand. The ensemble cast includes Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan and Parker Posey. (JioCinema)

A still from ’Shanghai Blues’.

