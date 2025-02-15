Author Helen Fielding’s first novel about a single, thirty-something woman living in London was released in 1996. The novel was adapted into a movie in 2001, with the heroine of Bridget Jones’s Diary returning in a movie sequel titled Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004. American actress Renée Zellweger has starred as Bridget Jones in all four films based on Fielding’s writing, which, in part, is the writer’s homage to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. It’s no coincidence that Bridget’s love interest is called Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth, who famously portrayed Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy in the 1995 TV adaptation of Austen’s novel.

The latest, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, is the fourth film (the last was Bridget Jones’s Baby, from 2016) about the life and loves of Bridget Jones. Michael Morris directs a screenplay by Fielding, Dan Mazer, and Abi Morgan. The film explores themes of loss, resilience, and self-discovery while still delivering the trademark awkwardness and comedic situations that have defined Bridget’s character.

Also read: ‘Moonstruck’ remains a screen romance like no other Now a widow and mother of two, Bridget is facing the most challenging and emotionally confusing time of her colourful life. She barely writes in her diary anymore, she’s frumpier but just as fun, and only slightly less unfiltered. The unexpected loss of Mark Darcy is a significant plot development, but the film doesn’t fully explore the emotional weight of this on Jones. Four years after his passing, her son is the most affected by Darcy’s demise, while Jones is now on a mission to meet a new romantic interest.

Bridget’s younger suitor Roxster (played by Leo Woodall) sweeps Bridget off her feet with his spontaneity and youth, but she remains curious about the more mature schoolteacher Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Simultaneously, Bridget is trying to reintegrate into the workplace and return to her job as a television producer. Her old friend, the roguish Daniel Cleaver (the delightful Hugh Grant), is her anchor, often stepping in as a babysitter. Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent appear as Bridget’s parents, and Emma Thompson reprises her role as Dr. Rawlings.

In keeping with its form, this instalment too has a punchy soundtrack with songs such as David Bowie’s “Modern Love,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” Robbie Williams' “Have You Met Miss Jones?”, and Dinah Washington’s “Mad About the Boy.”