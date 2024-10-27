Kohima’s Brillante Piano Festival hits the right notes
SummaryThis festival carries forward Nagaland’s classical music legacy of unifying people with tunes
Five years after she founded the three-day Brillante Piano Festival in Kohima, Nagaland, Khyochano TCK feels she can finally catch her breath. The fifth edition, which was held at the end of September, had pianists from 18 countries performing and, for the first time, it was held outside of Nagaland. Brillante debuted as a small event in Kohima in 2017 with state sponsorship. Over five years, it has grown as more people, sponsors and organisations chipped in.