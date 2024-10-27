Kohima’s Brillante Piano Festival hits the right notes

“Bengaluru is kind to various forms of arts and culture and they appreciate music," says Khyochano of her decision to widen the festival’s appeal by taking it to South India after holding the first four editions in Nagaland. “From the beginning, we have been very clear with our intent of bringing a community together that can not only foster unity and celebrate music but also have a support system at different levels for the music community to flourish," says Khyochano. With demos, masterclasses, workshops and competitions spanning three days, the festival brought together maestros, prodigies, young people and parents to share their passion for music. As a precursor to the main event , they organised a Street Piano Festival at Church Street. With participants from 18 countries and 16 Indian states, the fifth edition had performances by Lydian Nadhaswaram, Manoj George, Radha Thomas, Marouan Benabdallah and Aman Mahajan, among others.