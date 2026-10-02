Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and the easy charm of ‘Brothers’

Are they brothers? The question seems besides the point, though the opening credit montage — featuring pictures of both actors from infancy and boyhood, next to each other — feel uncanny. That visual resemblance may have faded completely as the actors have gotten older, but their distinctive careers somehow resemble each other more now. At one point in Brothers they walk into a coffee shop where one of the baristas says “I call dibs on the old one.” “Which one’s the old one?” her friend asks. “Doesn’t matter,” says the barista, still staring.