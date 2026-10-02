Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and the easy charm of ‘Brothers’

Two boys from Texas walked into Hollywood carrying essentially the same suitcase: a drawl, a grin and a befuddled expression, as if they’d wandered in from somewhere else. Harrelson strolled into Cheers midway through the hit series as a replacement, assistant bartender Woody Boyd, a sweetly dim yokel who laughed without ever knowing what the joke was. McConaughey drifted into Dazed and Confused as Wooderson, a horny, philosophical layabout who regarded adolescence as a lifestyle choice. Both felt like Americans you’d meet at a bar. Neither seemed interested in leaving it.