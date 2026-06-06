‘Brown’ review: Karisma Kapoor is intriguingly frayed in this neo-noir series

Kapoor delivers one of the most unconventional performances of her career. Gone is any trace of glamour. Rita is dishevelled, emotionally depleted and visibly weighed down by grief and exhaustion. Whether she's nursing a drink, awkwardly rolling a cigarette or confronting yet another professional setback, Kapoor commits fully to portraying a woman struggling to hold herself together. The performance works largely because of its restraint, though a little more variation in tone might have added another dimension to some of the scenes. The crimes themselves are also among the show's stronger elements. Deo stages these sequences with confidence, creating genuine intrigue around both the details of the murders and the motives behind them. That said, the mystery occasionally becomes predictable.