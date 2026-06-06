‘Brown’ review: Karisma Kapoor is intriguingly frayed in this neo-noir series

After Mentalhood in 2020, Karisma Kapoor returns to the OTT space with the seven-episode series Brown. As the titular Rita Brown, Kapoor steps firmly outside her comfort zone with this crime drama. Director Abhinay Deo, best known for bringing a slick visual style and muscular energy to thrillers and action films, makes an intriguing foray into neo-noir territory. Adapted from Abheek Barua's novel City of Death, the show is set in Kolkata and uses the city's unique character to tell a story that is part murder mystery, part police procedural and part examination of fractured relationships and unresolved trauma.
Told through a mix of Hindi, Bengali and English, the series follows Rita Brown (Kapoor), a once-respected homicide detective whose life has unravelled since solving a notorious double murder years earlier. Now battling alcoholism and carrying the burden of a troubled past, she is pulled back into active duty and tasked with solving the murder of Ahana Jaiswal, the daughter of a wealthy and influential family. Assigned to work alongside her is Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a sincere and committed officer carrying wounds of his own. Together, Rita and Arjun are drawn into an investigation that uncovers layers of deception, secrets and uncomfortable truths.
Rita also has to contend with power politics and media scrutiny, all of which she approaches with a mix of stoicism and world-weariness. Sharma is a solid second lead and the partnership works well, both for the characters and the actors playing them.
Kapoor delivers one of the most unconventional performances of her career. Gone is any trace of glamour. Rita is dishevelled, emotionally depleted and visibly weighed down by grief and exhaustion. Whether she's nursing a drink, awkwardly rolling a cigarette or confronting yet another professional setback, Kapoor commits fully to portraying a woman struggling to hold herself together. The performance works largely because of its restraint, though a little more variation in tone might have added another dimension to some of the scenes. The crimes themselves are also among the show's stronger elements. Deo stages these sequences with confidence, creating genuine intrigue around both the details of the murders and the motives behind them. That said, the mystery occasionally becomes predictable.
The procedural aspects of the investigation are also not entirely convincing. Several leads are accepted too readily, some avenues of inquiry feel underexplored, and a few side stories distract from the central narrative. Those familiar with the genre are likely to identify the culprit well before the investigators do, diminishing the impact of later revelations. A few moments also strain credibility, including one sequence where a character somehow finds time for a manicure amid emotional upheaval and an active murder investigation.
The supporting cast brings welcome energy to the proceedings. Jisshu Sengupta plays a psychiatrist, while Soni Razdan plays Rita's mother. Ajinkya Deo appears as Ahana's father, while Paresh Pahuja plays her brother Sanjay. Veteran actor Helen Khan makes a memorable appearance as Rita's eccentric Aunt Bertha.
One of Brown's biggest strengths is its atmosphere. Kolkata is not just a backdrop but an active participant in the storytelling. The city appears elegant yet crumbling, with its narrow lanes and ageing buildings perfectly complementing the darkness at the heart of the story. Deo demonstrates his usual command over mood and visual storytelling, creating a world that feels perpetually shadowed by unease. The production design, cinematography and score work together to create a fascinating and unsettling mood.
Where Brown is slightly less successful is in how it handles the wounds carried by its characters. Trauma, grief and loss influence much of what they do, yet the experiences that shaped them are often mentioned only in passing, leaving viewers to connect the dots themselves.
What the series does explore effectively are the relationships between its characters. Mother-daughter tensions and tenderness, strained father-son dynamics and complicated family loyalties anchor the narrative. The writing by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari and Mayukh Ghosh is particularly sharp when examining how affection, manipulation, resentment, dependence, love and quiet support can coexist within families. At times, these relationships reveal deeply unhealthy dynamics and moral transgressions, adding another layer of darkness to an already grim story.
Still, Brown remains engaging. While some of the backstories informing many of its characters could have been mined more deeply, and parts of the investigation don't always stand up to scrutiny, the series delivers enough intrigue, strong character dynamics and compelling performances to keep viewers interested.
Brown is on Zee5.
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