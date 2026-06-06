‘Brown’ review: Karisma Kapoor is intriguingly frayed in this neo-noir series

Told through a mix of Hindi, Bengali and English, the series follows Rita Brown (Kapoor), a once-respected homicide detective whose life has unravelled since solving a notorious double murder years earlier. Now battling alcoholism and carrying the burden of a troubled past, she is pulled back into active duty and tasked with solving the murder of Ahana Jaiswal, the daughter of a wealthy and influential family. Assigned to work alongside her is Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a sincere and committed officer carrying wounds of his own. Together, Rita and Arjun are drawn into an investigation that uncovers layers of deception, secrets and uncomfortable truths.