A Bundelkhandi play employs humour to decode complex issues

When Srinivas Beesetty first opened Sakal Jaani He Naath in Bengaluru in 2021, just before the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the play had an ensemble cast. Over time, though, the Bengaluru-based director has discovered newer layers to the tragic comedy, which is an adaptation of Vasant Deo’s Sudama Ke Chawal. The story is a satire on the patriarchy prevalent in today’s society and the double standards practiced by men. Instead of the original ensemble cast of six, the play is now performed solo by Bhumika Mane, who essays five different roles on stage, including that of the narrator, Sudama, his wife Savitri, Krishna and the Dwarpal (gatekeeper).

The play in Bundelkhandi, Braj and a smattering of Awadhi was recently performed at the Himachal International Film and Art Festival, and will now be staged in the Capital. According to Beesetty, while Sakal Jaani He Naath started as a satire on the double standards of men, the play also hinted at the way women were portrayed in myths and legends as catalysts of war—be it Sita in Ramayana or Draupadi in the Mahabharat. However, there has been little focus on them being victims of patriarchal norms. “[In this story] Savitri prods Sudama to go to Krishna for help. In the original play by Vasant Deo, when Sudama returns to his house and sees it turned into a palace, he questions his wife’s chastity," explains the director.

The choice of Bundelkhandi and Braj as the medium stemmed from Deo’s play itself. “Bundelkhandi is the preferred language for swaang or saang, a popular form of satire in folk theatre in Haryana. Deo’s play was also designed as a swaang, and we incorporated that into our performance," shares Beesetty, who is also the founder of Kahe Vidushak Foundation, a Bengaluru-based theatre group, which has produced various plays with elements of folk theatre.

