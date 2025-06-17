A Bundelkhandi play employs humour to decode complex issues

The play in Bundelkhandi, Braj and a smattering of Awadhi was recently performed at the Himachal International Film and Art Festival, and will now be staged in the Capital. According to Beesetty, while Sakal Jaani He Naath started as a satire on the double standards of men, the play also hinted at the way women were portrayed in myths and legends as catalysts of war—be it Sita in Ramayana or Draupadi in the Mahabharat. However, there has been little focus on them being victims of patriarchal norms. “[In this story] Savitri prods Sudama to go to Krishna for help. In the original play by Vasant Deo, when Sudama returns to his house and sees it turned into a palace, he questions his wife’s chastity," explains the director.

The choice of Bundelkhandi and Braj as the medium stemmed from Deo’s play itself. “Bundelkhandi is the preferred language for swaang or saang, a popular form of satire in folk theatre in Haryana. Deo’s play was also designed as a swaang, and we incorporated that into our performance," shares Beesetty, who is also the founder of Kahe Vidushak Foundation, a Bengaluru-based theatre group, which has produced various plays with elements of folk theatre.

The format of swaang, while conveying humour, also addresses complex social issues, biases and rituals in a relatable manner. “Bundelkhandi is less formal than Hindi and is used in informal settings. Using it in a script allows for the play to feature a lot of tongue-in-cheek statements," he says. The language was also effectively used in Chandaa Bedni, a play which was recognised at the Mahindra Theatre in Excellence Awards 2025. In popular culture, the National Film Award-winning feature Paan Singh Tomar used Bundelkhandi for authenticity.

The play will be performed at Lilanoor Center, Delhi on 17 June at 7 pm.

Deepali Dhingra is a Delhi-based culture writer.