‘Call Me Bae’ review: A woefully thin riches-to-rags comedy

There’s a bit of Schitt’s Creek in the idea of Bae’s descent from riches to comic poverty. But Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra and written Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Moitra, is quick to insist on the essential niceness of Bella, even if she’s vain and shallow (she posts bail for a stranger in the first episode). There’s a storytelling game she plays with others at the ‘Lostel’ that’s as desperate an attempt at poor-little-rich-kid as I’ve ever seen. Shoplifting as a cry for help might not be as relatable as Dharmatic thinks it is.