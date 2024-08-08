‘Caped Crusader’ review: Batman's back (and looks far too familiar)
SummarySetting 'Batman: Caped Crusader' in the 1940s adds a rich, historical layer to the storytelling
There’s a certain comfort in familiarity, a warm glow of nostalgia that wraps us up when something old is draped in something new. Enter Batman: Caped Crusader, Amazon's latest attempt to bottle the Bat-magic. Bruce Timm returns with a series that’s both a love letter to the 1990s classic, Batman: The Animated Series, and a fresh coat of noir paint. It’s like slipping on those old yellow bat-boots—they’re still kicking, now shinier and newly polished—but sadly, a little less revolutionary.