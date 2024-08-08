‘Caped Crusader’ review: Batman's back (and looks far too familiar)

In the end, Batman: Caped Crusader honours the character’s roots while struggling to carve its own identity. It’s definitely not a game-changer — and it may not feel particularly original — but this is a solid entry offering sizeable amusement to both longtime fans and new viewers. It reminds us why Batman is the icon he is, underlining his heroism and his tragedy. In a world as chaotic as Gotham, that’s reassuring. This might not be a bat-signal heralding a new era of Batman animation, but it may be a start. Noir works for Batman. He may be summoned by a giant flashlight but he is a creature of the shadows.