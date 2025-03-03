‘Cartographies of the Unseen’: Artist Reena Saini Kallat uses line as a leitmotif in a new solo
SummaryIn a new solo show, artist Reena Saini Kallat uses words and lines to cross as well as explore borders and boundaries
The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai has become a backdrop to some interesting juxtapositions. In different corners and rooms, museum objects can be seen interacting with contemporary works by artist Reena Saini Kallat in a solo show, Cartographies of the Unseen, which is on view till 6 April. So, you have Memoria Corona (2006) placed in front of the statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. This pristine white sculpture, modelled on the crown of Queen Elizabeth II of England, is inscribed with the names of those who fought in the Indian freedom struggle. The symbol of imperialism can be seen turned on its head as a memorial of sorts for those who sacrificed their lives against colonial rule. Through such works, Saini Kallat questions ideas of colonisation and decolonisation, cartography and colonial frameworks of museology.
“The works get activated in this space like no other," says the artist. “Take the series of works, Synonym, which are screens holding up images made up of several hundred names of people who’ve gone missing, forming portraits of migrants and citizens, who are either on the margins or have fallen off the radar. Tasneem Zakaria Mehta (managing trustee and director of the museum) placed these next to the community cabinets on the first floor, which didn’t feature a single woman." That erasure or omission comes out in a stark manner when viewed against Saini Kallat’s Synonym, which features several portraits of women. “The context of the various museum objects and the settings lend their own meaning to my works."
As you navigate the show, walking between the various floors, you get to see how Saini Kallat has engaged with themes of borders, fissures and fractions through out her career but in very different ways through works such as Verso Recto, Leaking Lines and Blind Spots. Her engagement with boundaries also has its roots in her personal history—her family had to move to Delhi during Partition. Using the line as a leitmotif and tactility of material—textile, electric cables, barbed wire— the artist creates a poetic body of work in a bid to seek unifying factors amid differences across humanity.
