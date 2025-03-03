For Saini Kallat, cartographies of existence have always played a crucial role, and she has worked with maps, passports, and thumbprints to draw attention to the inequities of policy and mobility. One recent work in this context is Pattern Recognition, which has been created using the format of the Snellen charts used to test vision. The idea for the work came to her during the covid-19 pandemic as she mulled over travel restrictions, and the wide mobility gap across the world that highlighted the inequities between the global north and south.

In Pattern Recognition, Saini Kallat has created two pyramidical representations featuring maps from different countries. The charts are based on data from Henley’s Passport Index, which ranks nations on the strength of their passports. “The chart on the left represents data from 2006, while the one on the right reflects statistics from 2023. The maps of countries with visa-free travel to more regions are larger and placed higher on the charts, while countries with more travel restrictions appear below in smaller scale," states the artist note. “...However, the gap between countries with the highest and lowest mobilities remains significant in both charts, suggesting persistent global travel imbalance." The work is emblematic of Saini Kallat’s ongoing engagement with ideas of inequality and privilege, while looking at new divisions of mobility and access that seem to be afflicting global society today