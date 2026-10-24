Why are cartoons so frenetic now? They speed up to vie for attention

Her child might not be completely wrong, and the reason lies in the existing attention economy, fuelled by doomscrolling, switching between multiple screens, and every form of media vying for each second of our attention. Megha Tata is a television and media executive who was with Turner International India, the parent company of children’s entertainment channels Cartoon Network and POGO, which has shaped children’s entertainment in India into what it is today. In 2008, Tata was a key player in launching Chhota Bheem, the Indian children’s animated show that, one might argue, definitively shifted the entertainment landscape in the country. Until then, most of what Indian children were offered were Western imports; therefore, Chhota Bheem was a legitimate gamble. “Nobody believed in it because of the quality (of animation). We took a sort of a leap of faith,” Tata says. Its success led to many inspired shows that continue to run on television and streaming, such as Motu Patlu, Little Singham and the Chhota Bheem spin-off Mighty Raju. But it’s also led to a lack of innovation in the industry. Tata says: “Even today, the shows we’re talking about are the same shows which were launched 20 years ago.”