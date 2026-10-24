Why are cartoons so frenetic now? They speed up to vie for attention

Tulika Rajwade is a schoolteacher in Pune, with a six-year-old daughter. Her husband, Anish, is a work-from-home father. Their child’s lunchtime coincides with Anish’s peak meeting hours. So he hands her the spare phone, puts on the animated series PAW Patrol on YouTube autoplay, and leaves her to make her way through her food at a pace matched by the playlist. “it’s just easier that way,” Anish says. “She’s glued to the screen. Otherwise, it’s running around the house and just trying to get her to sit in one place first.”