Why are cartoons so frenetic now? They speed up to vie for attention

Tulika Rajwade is a schoolteacher in Pune, with a six-year-old daughter. Her husband, Anish, is a work-from-home father. Their child’s lunchtime coincides with Anish’s peak meeting hours. So he hands her the spare phone, puts on the animated series PAW Patrol on YouTube autoplay, and leaves her to make her way through her food at a pace matched by the playlist. “it’s just easier that way,” Anish says. “She’s glued to the screen. Otherwise, it’s running around the house and just trying to get her to sit in one place first.”
Tulika Rajwade is a schoolteacher in Pune, with a six-year-old daughter. Her husband, Anish, is a work-from-home father. Their child’s lunchtime coincides with Anish’s peak meeting hours. So he hands her the spare phone, puts on the animated series PAW Patrol on YouTube autoplay, and leaves her to make her way through her food at a pace matched by the playlist. “it’s just easier that way,” Anish says. “She’s glued to the screen. Otherwise, it’s running around the house and just trying to get her to sit in one place first.”
While Tulika isn’t the happiest about such screen parenting, she says it’s become an indispensable part of raising a child. “I mean, what do you do? There’s only so much she can play all by herself as a single child, and it’s not like her friends are always available for a playdate,” she says. There’s usually a rotation between PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, Bluey, Kiki & Kian, and Sampat Champat. But try playing Tom & Jerry, Bob the Builder, or even Looney Tunes, and the parents are met with pushback, yawns or straight-up walkouts. “It’s too slow and boring, is what I am told by my daughter,” Tulika says, sighing.
Her child might not be completely wrong, and the reason lies in the existing attention economy, fuelled by doomscrolling, switching between multiple screens, and every form of media vying for each second of our attention. Megha Tata is a television and media executive who was with Turner International India, the parent company of children’s entertainment channels Cartoon Network and POGO, which has shaped children’s entertainment in India into what it is today. In 2008, Tata was a key player in launching Chhota Bheem, the Indian children’s animated show that, one might argue, definitively shifted the entertainment landscape in the country. Until then, most of what Indian children were offered were Western imports; therefore, Chhota Bheem was a legitimate gamble. “Nobody believed in it because of the quality (of animation). We took a sort of a leap of faith,” Tata says. Its success led to many inspired shows that continue to run on television and streaming, such as Motu Patlu, Little Singham and the Chhota Bheem spin-off Mighty Raju. But it’s also led to a lack of innovation in the industry. Tata says: “Even today, the shows we’re talking about are the same shows which were launched 20 years ago.”
The template set by Chhota Bheem was simple enough to replicate—flat 2D images, fast-paced dialogue and plots that don’t linger. This formula lent itself to the streaming and social media revolution that was to follow. It also meant that children raised on these shows began to reject slower cartoons, which has led to a market saturated by frenetic animation. This mirrors worldwide trends, with research from the UK, the US, China and South Korea showing similar trends.
In 2011, a study titled The Immediate Impact of Different Types of Television on Young Children’s Executive Function was published in Pediatrics, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In it, the researchers randomly assigned 60 four-year-olds to watch 9 minutes of a fast-paced, fantastical cartoon, a slower-paced educational cartoon, or to sit and draw. The fast-paced cartoon changed scenes roughly every 11 seconds, compared with about 34 seconds for the educational cartoon. (In comparison, Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu and Shiva have scenes changing every 3-7 seconds.)
Right after, children who watched the fast-paced cartoon performed significantly worse on tests of executive function, including attention, working memory, inhibitory control and delay of gratification, even after accounting for age, existing attention problems and usual television exposure. The study suggests that the rapid pacing and fantastical, constantly novel events may temporarily overload children’s cognitive resources.
Dr Samir Hasan Dalwai corroborates this, saying that the brighter the colours, the sharper the cuts, the louder the music and the more disruptive it is, the more engaging the media becomes. The Mumbai-based developmental and behavioural paediatrician, co-author of the 2022 study Indian Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines on Screen Time and Digital Wellness in Infants, Children and Adolescents, says: “It triggers your autonomic nervous system, it triggers your fight-or-flight response (keeping their nervous system on edge) and keeps you hooked.”
Dalwai’s research suggests that, in the last decade, children 10 and below show reduced tolerance “for human engagement or activities involving other people.” The media children are surrounded by has, in many ways, made them unable to engage in activities that require some amount of patience and stillness. “Their ability to enjoy things which are not as dynamic as what they’re watching on screen has gone down,” he adds.
In the context of a lot of popular animation now, “dynamic” would entail characters and objects bouncing off surfaces every few seconds, sharp, swift movements and not a moment of stillness. Compare Little Singham or Oggy and the Cockroaches to Oswald the Blue Octopus, which first aired in India in 2003 as a preschool cartoon. What stands out about Oswald to this day is how it paused, let its characters—and viewers—breathe, and solved every little problem with kindness. Dan Yaccarino, creator of Oswald, told me he intended it to be exactly like that. “My children happened to have been the target audience for the show at the time, and I was well aware of all of the fast-paced, noisy shows there were for kids their age. I wanted them to visit a quiet, safe place where they could just relax.”
As an extension of that logic, Yaccarino observes that faster cartoons, which currently crowd the entertainment space, have the opposite effect. “Children’s entertainment is speeding up in general. It’s vying for their attention. Growing up consuming gentle content will possibly influence you to have more patience, to consider things more thoughtfully, and to be able to delay gratification, which are all good things.”
But when cartoons wrestle with cat memes and viral song trends, the strategies adopted to grab even kids’ attention become more severe and lose their round edges. Catering to shorter attention spans also means plots that aren’t episodic or structured the way they were when television was the only medium for consuming them.
Cosmos Maya, the Indian studio behind wildly successful IPs like Motu Patlu, Selfie with Bajrangi, ViR: The Robot Boy, has spearheaded this shift. Dheeraj Berry, the studio’s chief operating officer, lists some of the strategies used to appeal to a child’s fractured attention. “There are a lot of comedy gags and a lot of colours. Primarily, colours like red and yellow catch the attention of kids, and if you see, most of the shows go into that zone, so the colours also become a visual aspect of the show which attracts the kids,” Berry explains. There’s also been a shift from 22-minute episodes to 11-minute ones. “We have recently done some 7-minute formats as well, driven in part by the rise of digital viewing and shorter-form content,” he says.
But is the correlation between modern cartoons and a loss of cognitive and social abilities really that straightforward? The jury on it stands divided. Devina Sarwatay, a lecturer in digital sociology at the University of London whose research focuses on young people and digital cultures, complicates the argument by noting that multiple factors shape how children process what they watch. “I would also say it’s not about how much time you’re spending on screens; it’s about what you’re doing with the time you’re spending on those screens. And many, many researchers have consistently argued that the focus should move beyond screen time alone to the quality of media experiences in children’s broader digital use, the rights that they have, the opportunities and their well-being in the context of risks and harms that they might come across online,” Sarwatay says. However, she admits that highly stimulating, fast-paced content can leave less time for reflection while viewing.
In May, Sony Pictures Networks India’s (SPNI) YAY! Animations launched Karna the Guardian on Crunchyroll. Its first season, with 13 episodes of 22 minutes each, prioritised storytelling over visual stimulation, with a considered pace that gives viewers time to engage with the narrative and relationships in this show. They avoided relying heavily on loud colours and attention-grabbing animation, instead using Japanese anime-style 2D animation. It’s a rare attempt to calm things down. The shift towards faster, shorter animation mirrors an industry in a rush to hold children’s attention in a media environment built around constant stimulation. As studios keep fine-tuning their content to win that race, the question is what price the child pays when the story itself has to compete so hard to be watched.
Arshia is a journalist whose work lies at the intersection of the arts, politics, environment, gender, and everything in between.
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