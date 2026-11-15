The product launched in 2016, but the groundwork for its evolution had been laid as early as the mid-1990s when the Reserve Bank of India set up the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDBRT). A series of institutional choices made by the governments and the regulators of the day led to the convenient, user-friendly product that now underpins India’s payments infrastructure and has boosted industries such as e-commerce and quick commerce. That chain of choices is what Santanu Paul and B. Sambamurthy chronicle in their book, Cashless Nation.