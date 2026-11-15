The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is undeniably a world-class technology product to emerge from India in recent times. Its usage statistics break records every month—average daily transactions have crossed 800 million and UPI now accounts for almost half of all real-time instant payments globally. How such a product and its close to 13,000-fold growth and adoption in a decade came about is a story that deserves to be told.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is undeniably a world-class technology product to emerge from India in recent times. Its usage statistics break records every month—average daily transactions have crossed 800 million and UPI now accounts for almost half of all real-time instant payments globally. How such a product and its close to 13,000-fold growth and adoption in a decade came about is a story that deserves to be told.
The product launched in 2016, but the groundwork for its evolution had been laid as early as the mid-1990s when the Reserve Bank of India set up the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDBRT). A series of institutional choices made by the governments and the regulators of the day led to the convenient, user-friendly product that now underpins India’s payments infrastructure and has boosted industries such as e-commerce and quick commerce. That chain of choices is what Santanu Paul and B. Sambamurthy chronicle in their book, Cashless Nation.
The product launched in 2016, but the groundwork for its evolution had been laid as early as the mid-1990s when the Reserve Bank of India set up the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDBRT). A series of institutional choices made by the governments and the regulators of the day led to the convenient, user-friendly product that now underpins India’s payments infrastructure and has boosted industries such as e-commerce and quick commerce. That chain of choices is what Santanu Paul and B. Sambamurthy chronicle in their book, Cashless Nation.
Many of these decisions were aimed at financial inclusion for unbanked masses, and simply keeping up with the times for modernizing and computerizing the banking system. These weren’t easy decisions either. They involved the difficulties of scaling products and services to reach a billion-plus population, innovation with scarce resources, and at times, faced fierce opposition from bank staff. In a telling anecdote in the book, the authors recount how bank staff assaulted then RBI deputy governor C. Rangarajan, who headed a committee that recommended computerization in the 1980s.
The choices, from the setting up of the Indian Financial Network to chief vigilance commissioner N. Vittal’s January 2001 deadline for bank automation and introduction of a no-frills account, came with their own set of lessons that helped in shaping later developments in India’s payment journey. Other developments along the way, such as the Payment Systems Act, rules for mobile wallets, and the creation of payment banks, helped too.
These decisions set the stage for India to become a place where financial products such as the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and UPI went from the drawing board to launch in 18-24 months. The story of UPI is also the story of how India innovated and developed its digital public infrastructure approach. It is also the story of how a large, developing economy can create a product that can find takers elsewhere in the world.
Paul, with an extensive track record in technology, and Sambamurthy, a career banker, both served on the board of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and had a ringside view of many of the events described in the book. This gives them an advantage in placing the creation, rise and accelerated adoption of UPI within the broader evolution of India’s financial services ecosystem and its technology interplay.
We get insiders’ accounts of the formation of NPCI and its early years, how it received products to run and support from IDRBT and RBI, how its early days were rough, and how it assembled a great board that was able to balance innovation, financial inclusion and varied (and sometimes conflicting) needs of the regulator and its owner banks. The book also does well in enumerating UPI’s design principles and how it is able to manage failure.
The analysis on why UPI’s adoption accelerated is clear-eyed. It was boosted by three events: the withdrawal of 86% of India’s currency notes in 2016, the covid-19 pandemic when UPI was promoted as a safe, contactless payment option, and the government announcing the zero merchant discount rate (MDR) regime, which effectively meant merchants did not have to pay banks to use UPI. This analysis is also timely given the government’s plan to impose 0.4% MDR on some transactions, with still roughly half of India’s adults yet to onboard UPI.
Despite their insider access, the authors tread carefully in some areas. One was left wishing for more details to back up sentences such as “even in complex situations when board members were deeply divided by their opinions, they remained steadfastly united by their values, committed to do things the right way.”
A deeper dive into what exactly prompted the RBI to allow an open-source, interoperable system beyond Nandan Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar, rushing to Mumbai to persuade then RBI governor Raghuram Rajan would also have been useful. At that time, China, with a population of similar scale, was moving towards the so-called walled garden model.
UPI is as much the success of commercial and other banks in its network, which have had to scale up their infrastructure capabilities as well and rethink strategy as they lost revenue from some businesses, such as cheques and demand drafts. An analysis of how banks rose to the challenge would have been helpful.
Still, the book is able to meet the authors’ stated goals of showing how frictionless payments can transform societies (by changing consumer behaviour), and bridge economic divides (such payment systems have ensured that welfare beneficiaries get their dues smoothly). Whether frictionless payments can deliver a more equitable and efficient global economy remains to be seen.
Ravi Krishnan is an independent journalist based in Chennai.
Book details: Cashless Nation: By Santanu Paul and B. Sambamurthy, Penguin Business, 336 pages, ₹899.