Comfort TV, rewatchable movies, and the loss of a favourite

The interview was from the 1980s or 1990s, before he had lost his parents. What struck me hardest was Bachchan worrying about fiction becoming fact. When he would finally lose a parent, what would the feeling be? Would it be the real emotion, or would it be something he had already spent, used up in all those years of acting? Would he even be able to tell the difference? “That is a scary feeling,” he had said, and I haven’t been able to forget it.