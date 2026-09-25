Comfort TV, rewatchable movies, and the loss of a favourite

I got choked up watching the Emmy Awards last week.
I got choked up watching the Emmy Awards last week.
Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy were on stage to pay tribute to the late Catherine O’Hara. A wondrous comedienne with a name straight out of a mid-century novel, O’Hara had a storied career, and many an actor or filmmaker could honour her, but choosing these three felt special. They were, memorably, her on-screen children, with Levy and Murphy playing her vapid spawn David and Alexis on Schitt’s Creek, and Culkin playing her repeatedly forgotten son Kevin in Home Alone. “She was my mom,” said Culkin. “She was our Mama. By extension, she’s all of our Mama.”
Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy were on stage to pay tribute to the late Catherine O’Hara. A wondrous comedienne with a name straight out of a mid-century novel, O’Hara had a storied career, and many an actor or filmmaker could honour her, but choosing these three felt special. They were, memorably, her on-screen children, with Levy and Murphy playing her vapid spawn David and Alexis on Schitt’s Creek, and Culkin playing her repeatedly forgotten son Kevin in Home Alone. “She was my mom,” said Culkin. “She was our Mama. By extension, she’s all of our Mama.”
Why on earth did this hit me so hard?
Bereavement is a profound blow. The loss of a parent cuts deep, leaving a scar that can’t be hidden. Ever since I lost my parents, I’ve developed a hypersensitivity to the thought of anyone facing that blow. It’s hard not to keep running one’s fingers over the wound, and once you know how the stab feels, it’s hard not to recognise how someone else was knifed. We bleed in proxy, their grief evocative of our own, an ache that never goes away.
Yet that isn’t—at all—the same thing as three actors speaking about a colleague. O’Hara was not related to any of these co-stars, just as she wasn’t related to us. Yet the grief hits hard. This is partly because of the parasocial nature of our relationships with celebrity. We cast them as personalities in our own heads, we imagine them as nice and not, we start according real and specific importance to them—an importance that only exists because we desperately want to believe it does.
It is also because of the nature of films we watch over and over, and television shows we burrow inside for comfort. In the Home Alone movies, O’Hara plays a character who does something unforgivable on paper: she leaves behind her child as she goes off on a vacation, and she does this twice. But film is not paper.
O’Hara wins us over with her plaintive desperation, regret and helplessness outweighing her unlikely mistake. As children, we wonder, first, if our mothers could ever do that, thereby enabling underage mischief, but later, how distraught our poor mothers would have been. The film may be highlighted by bandits burning their hands on sizzling hot doorknobs, but O’Hara’s reunion with Kevin—and the comforting inevitability of it—is the reason we still watch those Christmas movies, across generations.
In Schitt’s Creek, a show many of us used as a care-package during the pandemic, O’Hara plays the ineffable Moira Rose, a gloriously self-absorbed actress who needs to pre-write conversation points, talk-show style, before lunching with her daughter (leading to that magnificent exchange where Alexis asks Moira what her favourite season is. “Awards,” Moira sighs.) She is also, however, a mother who knows the importance her approval holds, which is why it means so much when she celebrates her son’s romance, and—dressed like a haute-couture pope—performs his wedding.
Culkin is right. Over the years, far too many of us have gladly—and gratefully—bought into Mother O’Hara. We feel an approximation of their loss because we want to feel as close to her.
Just because its make-believe doesn’t mean the feelings aren’t real. I think often of an old Amitabh Bachchan interview I had seen on YouTube where the actor spoke about the peculiar burden of simulating grief. He explained that an actor is made to experience the kind of loss most of us will encounter only a couple of times in a lifetime. To play a bereaved son or husband or brother, he has to approximate just how that pain would feel, and bleed on screen. He has to take the knife to the chest again and again.
The interview was from the 1980s or 1990s, before he had lost his parents. What struck me hardest was Bachchan worrying about fiction becoming fact. When he would finally lose a parent, what would the feeling be? Would it be the real emotion, or would it be something he had already spent, used up in all those years of acting? Would he even be able to tell the difference? “That is a scary feeling,” he had said, and I haven’t been able to forget it.
Actors rehearse death, abandonment, heartbreak, grief. They go back to these places again and again, long before—and long after—life may have required them to visit. (And, in turn, we take cues from actors when faced with losses of our own: Is that how devastated we are meant to look? Shouldn’t we be hurting that much? Are we crying enough?)
Perhaps, as we sob for on-screen mothers, for characters in novels, for actors we will never meet and musicians we are convinced are singing directly to us, we too—like the repeatedly bereaved actor—are taking on more than our individual share of grief and loss. Perhaps this is a good thing. Perhaps there is no such thing as an individual slice of grief. Perhaps all grief is meant to be shared, over and over again. That sounds like something my mother—and yours, and Kevin McCallister’s—would say. Without that, we may as well be home alone.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
One of my top Catherine O’Hara performances is in Martin Scorsese’s 1985 comedy After Hours (available to rent on Amazon Prime), about a night in New York that relentlessly goes from bad to worse. O’Hara is delightfully unhinged, unforgettable and far from maternal.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.