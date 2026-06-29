Lounge Loves: Baking by the sea, cat cameos and more

In the Company of Cats How do you keep a cat out? You can’t. While gated societies have managed to keep stray dogs and cows out, there’s not much they can do about cats—or monkeys. Cats have a free run of the open areas, hide in bushes to pounce on birds, sharpen their nails on tree trunks, doze off on boundary walls or benches, soaking in the sun, and sometimes make a ruckus in the middle of the night during a cat fight. But mostly they leave you alone—occasionally stealing a milk pouch delivered at your door. They are not even fodder for the RWA WhatsApp groups; the ire, in the absence of stray dogs, is mostly directed at pet dogs and their owners. Cats, we have come to realise, will always be lurking around, as long as they don’t cross our paths. Unless of course you are Larry, and privy to the revolving door at 10 Downing Street.

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—Nipa Charagi Cream Comfort Skincare baffles me. Blame it on my combination skin type that’s overexposed to air-conditioning. Then came pregnancy and post-delivery hormonal upheavals. With little time for skincare, I started to follow a simple three-step routine—eat well, hydrate regularly, get some sleep and repeat. But a friend sensed it wasn’t enough, and on my last birthday, she gifted me a gel moisturiser from Caudalie. It’s a lightweight product that is nourishing, if Mumbai’s humidity doesn’t strip it away. This means you have to reapply it whenever the skin feels dry or dehydrated by the AC. One of my fave things about it is the comforting smell reminiscent of Pond’s from the 1990s.

—Jahnabee Borah

Baking With a View Two sisters. Pretty-looking cakes. And a kitchen with views straight out of a fantasyland. This very much sums up the Instagram page @kitchen_bythesea. It’s not only the cakes and desserts with rich, silky toffee sauces or shiny glazes that Maddie and Jules whip up, it’s also their kitchen window, which opens to unending ocean vistas that draws me back each time. Sometimes I wonder if the warm afternoon light on the countertop makes the whole task of baking feel a little less daunting. Pouring, whipping and mixing melted butter and cream against the picturesque backdrop is almost therapeutic. But for now, I could do with a kitchen with uninterrupted views of the horizon... minus the skyscrapers.

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—Rituparna Roy Sweet Nothings I have a possibly irrational dislike of foods with clumsy portmanteau names—cronut, tofurkey, crookie—and usually refuse them. After all, if the makers couldn’t be bothered to name them imaginatively, would they be anything but an awful mish-mash? But I had to moderate my stance a few months ago after a friend sent me a pack of four delicious dark chocolate and sea salt “brookies” from Kochi’s Pandhal bakery. I was swayed by the fact that they’re fudgy like comforting brownies yet have the chew-crunch of a well-made cookie with generous chunks of bitter chocolate, but I still wasn’t entirely convinced. Then another friend brought me a stack of chocolatey brookies from Bengaluru home baker Brookiery in Whitefield, and I’ve definitely cast all hesitation aside. I’ll still stay far from tofurkey though, which just sounds like a curse.

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—Shalini Umachandran