What to watch: ‘Caught by the Tides’, ‘Weapons’

Caught by the Tides Jia Zhangke’s film stretches from 2001 to the covid era northern Chinese city of Datong, and tells the story of Qiao Qiao (Zhao Tao) who goes in search of her lover the unreliable Guao Bin (Zhubin Li). Caught by the Tides is an extraordinary film in both scope and conception. Using a variety of film and video styles, Zhangke nimbly traverses two decades of Chinese history, repurposing footage he’d shot over the years and scenes from some of his earlier films starring Zhao Tao. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (MUBI)

A still from 'Weapons'.

Weapons One night, 17 children from the same class walk out of their homes without any warning and disappear. The ensuing mystery grips the town and especially the teacher whose class they attended. Weapons is directed by Zach Cregger, who made the breakout horror hit Barbarian. (In theatres)

A still from 'Sorry, Baby'.

Sorry, Baby After a traumatic experience, Agnes must pick up the pieces and carry on with her life. Eva Victor, an actor and writer who shot to fame making short comic sketches, wrote, directed and stars in Sorry, Baby. This bittersweet film also stars Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch and Kelly McCormack. (In theatres)

A still from 'Ghich Pich'.