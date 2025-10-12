‘Caught Stealing’ review: An urban nightmare turns into a redemption story

Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is a crime thriller with a shot of black comedy. Adapted by author Charlie Huston from his own noir 2004 novel, the film, set in New York City in 1998, follows bartender Hank Thompson, played with remarkable physical and emotional commitment by Butler. Hank was once a promising minor-league baseball player. He now drifts through life as a bartender, carrying teenage trauma and regrets. When a neighbour asks him to look after his pet cat, a seemingly innocent favour propels Hank into a vortex of gangsters, corrupt cops and psychotic debt collectors. What begins as a noir caper unfurls into an Aronofsky psychodrama: a man’s descent into chaos, filmed with a feverish intimacy that’s both thrilling and affecting.

In the face of unforeseen and life threatening events, Hank is compelled to face and overcome his internal demons in order to combat the real ones standing in his doorway. Along with Hank’s experiences, Aronofsky also paints a darkly funny and soulful portrait of New York City in the late 90s—less the skyscrapers of Manhattan and the suits of the city, and more its rough edges, where dreams and decay coexist and where various subcultures of the era collide from East Village punks to club kids, yuppies, Hasidic mobsters and the Russian mafia.

Aronofsky stages the film with his trademark intensity. There’s a rhythm to the editing and camerawork which mirrors the building chaos, sense of entrapment and Hank’s unravelling mind. Like the director’s previous work The Wrestler, here too the protagonist is a man who once had a clear purpose but is now trapped in the shadow of his own lost glory. In Caught Stealing, baseball is a metaphor for chance, failure, and the low probability of redemption captured by Hank’s baseball cap and his ritual of speaking to his mother after every match.

Butler’s performance anchors the film as he moves through violence and absurdity with a mixture of shock, disbelief and a stubborn will to survive. Aronofsky is drawn to self-destructive heroes: the addict (Requiem for a Dream), the artist (Black Swan), the wrestler (The Wrestler), the mathematician (Pi). Hank fits into this catalogue perfectly as he makes a series of bad choices that convey the grief and disappointment of a man mourning not only what he’s lost, but what he’s never managed to become.

The supporting cast comprises Zoë Kravitz as Hank’s girlfriend Yvonne, Matt Smith brings a surprising comic chaos as Russ, the punk neighbour whose simple request sets everything in motion and Regina King plays narcotics detective Elise Roman. Liev Schreiber and Vincent D’Onofrio are crackling in their scenes as the dangerous Drucker brothers.

In the end, Caught Stealing unfolds as both a grimy urban nightmare and an engaging redemption story. The film is brutal—filled with bad luck, questionable choices and broken bodies—but it’s also thrilling, propelled by Butler’s performance and Aronofsky’s compassion for the flawed.