The other arresting chapter is Life, Art and Gandhian Light, which looks at the influence of M.K. Gandhi on the artist. After Partition, Raza chose to stay back in India even though his family and first wife migrated to Pakistan. Vajpeyi cites a conversation with Raza about this decision, where the artist confessed he thought he would be “betraying the Mahatma if he left the nation." He believed in the ide als of truth and non-violence espoused by Gandhi. On his return to Delhi in 2011, Vajpeyi suggested that Raza do a set of paintings inspired by these ideas. “One late afternoon in 2013, I found him doing a canvas in very subdued hues… . The painting in question had Gandhi’s last words as he fell dead from the bullets of his assassin: ‘Hey Ram’. It has a signifi cant use of white, indicating both purity and hope but that also engulfs the can vas with a mist or cloud of sadness ," Vajpeyi writes. Raza was also a believer in Vinoba Bhave’s idea of swadharma, that everyone must find their own dharma, or call of duty, and abide by it. For him, this dharma was art, and he followed it till his last breath.