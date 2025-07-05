Krishen Khanna at 100: An extraordinary journey of storytelling through art
From his legendary wit to empathy towards people on the margins—friends and family share stories from the life of this prolific Modernist, whose practice remains as relevant ever
An epitome of a true friend
Though Karan Khanna remembers snatches of the time spent in Chennai, his earliest memories are of Kanpur where his father, artist Krishen Khanna, was transferred in the years between 1959 and 1961. The family lived there in a big bungalow with a lawn when his father was working in Grindlays Bank. “He would go to work and come home to paint," says Karan. It is Delhi, though, that he remembers most fondly when his parents, siblings, aunt and cousins lived together. This was also the time when Khanna shifted to painting full-time. Later, he accepted a monthly contract of ₹500 to paint for Kumar Art Gallery, which also exhibited his works later. “I must’ve been seven or eight years old when I became his studio assistant. My job was to clean the brushes and the colour palette," remembers Karan. The house in Mathura Road had a barsati, which doubled up as Khanna’s studio.
Karan remembers his home always being an open house for visitors and Khanna’s friends-artists such as V.S. Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, M.F. Husain, Ram Kumar, and more. “The Progressive artists were uncles to us, and later our family grew with everyone’s children coming together to celebrate festivals, events, and occasions," remembers Karan. The artists would often have constructive arguments on art, and would meet the next day as if nothing had happened. “They could have their own points of view but eventually the bond between all of them was really strong, and that allowed friendships to remain intact," he adds.
One of the biggest learnings for Karan has been that of discipline and diligence. Today, even though Khanna doesn’t paint regularly, he continues to draw daily. The artist also stands as an epitome of a true friend—be it helping Gaitonde when the artist met with an accident or by hosting Kumar’s exhibition at home and buying some of his artworks as well.
In their home in Gurugram, paintings of fellow Progressives such Husain, Mehta, and S.H. Raza hold pride of place. “He looks at his friends’ works everyday, telling us often that he misses them a lot," says Karan. While the Khanna household is brimming with family members who are in town to celebrate 100 years of the artist, the centenarian recently confessed to his son, “Kisko bulaoon, ab koi friend hai hee nahi (whom should I call, none of my friends are around)." That being said, the artist remains happy and cheerful, with that radiant smile always on his face. “It’s good karma that I’m their son and that my parents are still with us, happy and healthy," says Karan.